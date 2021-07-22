News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield area

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:42 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM July 22, 2021
There could be thunderstorms in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield this weekend.

There could be thunderstorms in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield this weekend. - Credit: PA

Heavy rain and thundery showers are predicted for the region over the weekend - including St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield.

The summer storms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in some places.

The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

Sunday will continue to be unsettled with heavy showery outbreaks of rain. However, there will be the odd sunny spell later in the afternoon. Monday will continue to see the odd spot of rain, but these will be lighter and more well-scattered.

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Weather
Welwyn Garden City News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

GP surgeries serving St Albans

NHS

How did your St Albans GP score in annual NHS patient survey?

Charles Thomson

person
Watch out for this teenager - he's scamming shoppers with a false boxing club claim.

Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The house fire in Tennyson Road, Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus