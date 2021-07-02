News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Thunderstorms warning for England vs Ukraine Euros 2020 match

Matt Adams

Published: 2:28 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM July 2, 2021
Heavy rain was also seen when England played Scotland in the Euros.

Heavy rain was also seen when England played Scotland in the Euros. - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

England's clash with Ukraine could prove stormy on and off the pitch, with thunder and lighting expected on Saturday across Herts.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

That means a strong possibility of downpours during the England versus Ukraine quarter-final of the European Championship, which kicks off at 8pm.

Euro 2020
Hertfordshire

