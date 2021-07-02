Thunderstorms warning for England vs Ukraine Euros 2020 match
Published: 2:28 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM July 2, 2021
- Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks
England's clash with Ukraine could prove stormy on and off the pitch, with thunder and lighting expected on Saturday across Herts.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
That means a strong possibility of downpours during the England versus Ukraine quarter-final of the European Championship, which kicks off at 8pm.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus