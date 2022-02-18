Gallery
Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
- Credit: Craig Shepheard
Pictures show the aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney.
After winds which reached speeds of more than 60mph in Hertfordshire today (Friday, February 18), blue skies have returned for the evening.
But pictures show that homes and pubs in and around St Albans have been damaged by the bad weather.
At one house in Beningfield Drive, London Colney, a gable wall was destroyed leaving the roof interior exposed.
At the Colney Fox pub, photographer Craig Shepheard witnessed staff grappling with outdoor chairs and tables which were blown away from the front garden.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it has worked hard to resolve issues throughout the county.
A fire service spokesperson said: "Our crews have been working hard with partners and neighbours today to respond to hundreds of calls related to Storm Eunice.
Most Read
- 1 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
- 2 Tree cleared after falling onto M25 near St Albans during Storm Eunice
- 3 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire
- 4 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
- 5 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal
- 6 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
- 7 Met Office upgrade Hertfordshire Storm Eunice weather warning to red
- 8 Man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after B653 crash
- 9 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
- 10 Storm-damaged railway repaired at St Albans ahead of Storm Eunice
"From rooftop rescues and damaged structures to dangerous trees, crews have been busy today as Hertfordshire experienced high winds."
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk