This house in London Colney lost part of its gable wall amid Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Pictures show the aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney.

After winds which reached speeds of more than 60mph in Hertfordshire today (Friday, February 18), blue skies have returned for the evening.

The aftermath of Storm Eunice on Beningfield Drive, London Colney - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Part of this house's gable wall was destroyed amid Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

But pictures show that homes and pubs in and around St Albans have been damaged by the bad weather.

At one house in Beningfield Drive, London Colney, a gable wall was destroyed leaving the roof interior exposed.

At the Colney Fox pub, photographer Craig Shepheard witnessed staff grappling with outdoor chairs and tables which were blown away from the front garden.

A Colney Fox pub worker picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Damage to the furniture at the Colney Fox pub - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it has worked hard to resolve issues throughout the county.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Our crews have been working hard with partners and neighbours today to respond to hundreds of calls related to Storm Eunice.

A damaged fence on Cotton Mill Lane, St Albans after Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

"From rooftop rescues and damaged structures to dangerous trees, crews have been busy today as Hertfordshire experienced high winds."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk