News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

Gallery

Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:27 PM February 18, 2022
This house in London Colney lost part of its gable wall amid Storm Eunice

This house in London Colney lost part of its gable wall amid Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Pictures show the aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney.

After winds which reached speeds of more than 60mph in Hertfordshire today (Friday, February 18), blue skies have returned for the evening.

A house with part of the gable wall destroyed

The aftermath of Storm Eunice on Beningfield Drive, London Colney - Credit: Craig Shepheard

A house on Beningfield Drive, London Colney with part of its gable wall destroyed

Part of this house's gable wall was destroyed amid Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

But pictures show that homes and pubs in and around St Albans have been damaged by the bad weather.

At one house in Beningfield Drive, London Colney, a gable wall was destroyed leaving the roof interior exposed.

At the Colney Fox pub, photographer Craig Shepheard witnessed staff grappling with outdoor chairs and tables which were blown away from the front garden.

A Colney Fox pub worker picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice

A Colney Fox pub worker picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Damaged furniture at the Colney Fox pub

Damage to the furniture at the Colney Fox pub - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has said it has worked hard to resolve issues throughout the county.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Our crews have been working hard with partners and neighbours today to respond to hundreds of calls related to Storm Eunice.

A damaged fence on Cotton Mill Lane, St Albans after Storm Eunice

A damaged fence on Cotton Mill Lane, St Albans after Storm Eunice - Credit: Craig Shepheard

Most Read

  1. 1 Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station
  2. 2 Tree cleared after falling onto M25 near St Albans during Storm Eunice
  3. 3 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
  2. 5 Scheme for retirement village behind St Albans garden centre wins appeal
  3. 6 Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Met Office upgrade Hertfordshire Storm Eunice weather warning to red
  5. 8 Man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after B653 crash
  6. 9 Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans
  7. 10 Storm-damaged railway repaired at St Albans ahead of Storm Eunice

"From rooftop rescues and damaged structures to dangerous trees, crews have been busy today as Hertfordshire experienced high winds."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Storm Eunice
Hertfordshire Weather
Herts Live News
London Colney News

Don't Miss

Tony Robinson in a reconstructed Romano-British village in Tony Robinson’s History of Britain on Channel 5.

Heritage

St Albans features in Tony Robinson's History of Britain on Channel 5

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Diffley, aged 33, is wanted in connection with an assault that happened in St Albans.

Herts Live News

Police hunt wanted Essex man, 33, after assault in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Mike Penning MP led a delegation to meet with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Sajid Javid to look at west Herts hospital decision

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A sneak peek inside The Great Train Robbery in Locked Escapes, St Albans.

'Escaping with my life, and £1.5 million' - inside St Albans' newest...

Harvey Dorset

Logo Icon