Decrease in unnecessary winter deaths in St Albans

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:04 AM November 28, 2019    Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020
Verulamium Park in the snow in St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

Verulamium Park in the snow in St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon - Credit: Archant

The deaths of an estimated 60 St Albans residents were recorded as ‘excess winter deaths’ during the winter of 2017 to 2018.

According to the Office for National Statistics, respiratory diseases continue to be the leading cause of additional deaths during the winter.

Although the statistics are lower than the previous winter, where an estimated 80 people died, it is still significantly higher than 2015 to 2016, where around 40 died. Across Herts the number of excess winter deaths has increased from 450 in 2015/16 to an estimated 780 in 2017/18.

The charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation conducts an annual winter appeal to help local people who are struggling to heat their homes and stay warm and well.

Foundation director Helen Gray said: "The roll out of Universal Credit, rising fuel prices and higher costs of living are all resulting in more people struggling."

