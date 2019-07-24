Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave
- Credit: Archant
Scorching summer weather gave way to a thunder and lightning storm over St Albans district overnight.
This photo was taken by Rob Ellingham over the M1 near Redbourn in the thick of the downpour.
Despite a seemingly crisper morning after the storm, Met Office forecasters are not predicting any break in the heatwave and temperatures are expected to rise to the late 20°Cs today.
Tomorrow, the Met Office experts believe it will reach 36°C by 4pm - although they say it will only feel like a marginally milder 35°C.
Over the next few days, the UK might beat its record temperature of 38.5°C from August 2003. The all-time July record of 36.7°C, from 2015, is also likely to be overturned.
You may also want to watch:
The NHS Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group has issued safety advice in the sweltering weather, which includes using suncream, carrying water, and looking out for others - especially older people, young children and babies.
Most Read
- 1 Residents' misery after disruption on former Butterfly World site
- 2 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 3 St Albans' COVID cases decline considerably as roadmap out of lockdown announced
- 4 Harpenden receives high praise from Health Secretary over vaccine
- 5 Batchwood Hall COVID vaccine team warn of potential scam call
- 6 What to expect with pupils heading back to the classroom
- 7 St Albans named among UK's million-pound property hotspots
- 8 St Albans' Club Batchwood hailed as one of best performing COVID vaccination centres in Britain
- 9 Enter Shikari collab with St Albans City for charity shirt
- 10 COVID figures decline for St Albans as vaccination centre achieves national recognition