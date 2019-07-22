News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

St Albans set for mini heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:43 PM July 22, 2019    Updated: 3:08 PM November 1, 2020
The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning - Credit: Archant

The mercury is on the rise this week, with BBC Weather currently predicting a top temperature of 35°C for St Albans on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to fall back into the 20s by Friday and for the weekend.

The UK may potentially beat its record temperature of 38.5°C, from August 2003. The all-time July record of 36.7°C, from 2015, is even more likely to be beaten.

Chief meteorologist for the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

Public Health England's website gives advice on staying safe during high tempratures: "Prevention is the best bet here and our advice has three parts - keep hydrated, keep your home cool and keep yourself cool."

Tempratures may reach up to 35°C this week.

Tempratures may reach up to 35°C this week. - Credit: BBC Weather

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road closures were introduced in St Albans city centre at the end of the first lockdown to promote social distancing.

City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Batchwood Hall

Coronavirus

COVID figures decline for St Albans district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Batchwood vaccination centre.

Matt Hancock

Batchwood Hall is one of best performing vaccination centres in Britain

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Black Boy, Bricket Wood

We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus