First snow of winter drifts down on St Albans district

Video

Published: 10:27 AM January 17, 2019 Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow. - Credit: Archant

Fluffs of snow floated down on St Albans district this morning to herald the first flurries of winter.

Residents waking up to chilly 2C temperatures might have noticed that at around 8.45am, the normal dreary January drizzle gave way to light snow.

The Met Office has not forecast any more snowfall in this district today, or for the rest of this week - but has issued yellow warnings of snow and ice in Scotland until 12pm today.

There is also an ice warning for much of Britain until 11am today.

In light of the sudden wintry weather, national newspapers have been speculating about whether a second Beast from the East is on the horizon. This was a prolonged period of very cold and snowy weather which caused travel chaos around the country in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

For St Albans district specifically, the Met Office predicts highs of 3C by 3pm, falling again to a freezing 0C by 7pm.

Did you see the snow? Send us your pictures and video to HertsAd@Archant.co.uk