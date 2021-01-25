14 snow pictures from across St Albans district
- Credit: Steve Shand
We asked, and you listened! After putting out a call for the best snow pictures across St Albans, here are the best - the crème de la crème if you will - that we had sent in by the Herts Ad's readers.
Many residents took full advantage of the snow day, heading to the beauty spots around the district (while keeping it local still, of course).
Gardens were adorned with snowmen, sledges were pulled down streets and family fun was had all around.
Oh, and of course, some light-hearted fun had to be made at the expense of these unprecedented times. Pupils at Skyswood definitely had the right idea...!
We've always known that living around these here parts isn't all that bad, with beauty around every corner. But isn't everything just that little bit more breathtaking when sprinkled with a dusting of snow?
You may also want to watch:
As always, our cathedral was well-photographed - from both the ground and from above!
...and even though the snow stopped falling on Sunday, when the sun rose on Monday, it was still there for all to enjoy for yet another day.
Most Read
- 1 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
- 2 Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
- 3 Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans
- 4 Community pharmacies now part of Herts COVID vaccination rollout
- 5 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?
- 6 Police swoop on organised gangs as part of major operation
- 7 County council offices could be sold off or leased in part
- 8 When One Direction, Ed Sheeran, The Police and Led Zep played Herts gigs
- 9 Harpenden St George's and Old Albanian well represented in England's Six Nations squad
- 10 West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive
Have you got photos you'd like to share with us from yesterday's snowy shower? Pop them in an email to hertsad@archant.co.uk.