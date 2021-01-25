14 snow pictures from across St Albans district

Published: 4:02 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM January 25, 2021

We asked, and you listened! After putting out a call for the best snow pictures across St Albans, here are the best - the crème de la crème if you will - that we had sent in by the Herts Ad's readers.

Have you got any pictures of the snow that fell over the weekend that you'd like to share with us? Send them in to hertsad@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured! ❄ Posted by The Herts Advertiser on Monday, 25 January 2021

Many residents took full advantage of the snow day, heading to the beauty spots around the district (while keeping it local still, of course).

People in St Albans flocked to Batchwood Golf Course for snow-based activities. - Credit: Carter Singh

Snow fun in the Longacres area of St Albans - Credit: Trish Jones

Gardens were adorned with snowmen, sledges were pulled down streets and family fun was had all around.

St Albans residents got creative with their snowmen designs this year! - Credit: Michael Dixon

Five-year-old Everlyn had a blast making snow angels - Credit: Amy Jeffries

James, Thomas and Rebecca Mathews enjoying the snow having recently moved into their new house in St Albans - Credit: Gemma Mathews

Oh to be a pup enjoying the snow..! - Credit: Nicky Laitner

Oh, and of course, some light-hearted fun had to be made at the expense of these unprecedented times. Pupils at Skyswood definitely had the right idea...!

The children of two key worker bubbles at Skyswood Primary had great fun in the snow today (Monday), making ‘socially distanced’ snowmen with a placard that reads ‘Even snowmen can socially distance. Hands… Face… Space… Snow!!!' - Credit: Bob Bridle

We've always known that living around these here parts isn't all that bad, with beauty around every corner. But isn't everything just that little bit more breathtaking when sprinkled with a dusting of snow?

St Albans in the snow or a house from The Holiday? - Credit: Nicky Laitner

A beautiful and snowscape with St Albans Cathedral in the background - Credit: Nicky Laitner

As always, our cathedral was well-photographed - from both the ground and from above!

St Albans Cathedral was covered in a light dusting of snow after Sunday's snowfall - Credit: Steve Shand

A snowy St Albans Cathedral in the foreground of a blazing red sunset - Credit: Nicky Laitner

An aerial shot of St Albans Cathedral in the snow - Credit: Nicky Laitner

...and even though the snow stopped falling on Sunday, when the sun rose on Monday, it was still there for all to enjoy for yet another day.

A beautiful Monday St Albans sunrise after Sunday's snow - Credit: Steve Shand

Monday's snowy sunrise on Orchard Hill, by St Albans Cathedral - Credit: Steve Shand

