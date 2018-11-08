News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans named as one of England’s chilliest cities by Cadent

Fraser Whieldon

Published: 9:48 AM November 8, 2018    Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020
St Albans has been named in the top 15 chilliest cities in England.

The city, with average temperatures of 6C, came joint-14th in a line-up by gas company Cadent, while first-place went to Bradford and Leeds with 5.1C.

Cadent’s head of emergency, response and repair for the East of England, Chris Rison, said: “Winter can be very unpredictable.

“When the ‘Beast from the East’ hit at the very end of winter this year, gas escape calls in the Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City area almost quadrupled on March 1 compared to the same day last year.

“On that day we received 130 calls from the area compared to 37 on the same day in 2017.”

The line-up was drawn from Met Office data from between 1981 and 2010.

To see Cadent’s advice on preparing for winter, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycaorwoq

