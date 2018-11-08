St Albans named as one of England’s chilliest cities by Cadent
- Credit: Archant
St Albans has been named in the top 15 chilliest cities in England.
The city, with average temperatures of 6C, came joint-14th in a line-up by gas company Cadent, while first-place went to Bradford and Leeds with 5.1C.
Cadent’s head of emergency, response and repair for the East of England, Chris Rison, said: “Winter can be very unpredictable.
“When the ‘Beast from the East’ hit at the very end of winter this year, gas escape calls in the Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City area almost quadrupled on March 1 compared to the same day last year.
“On that day we received 130 calls from the area compared to 37 on the same day in 2017.”
You may also want to watch:
The line-up was drawn from Met Office data from between 1981 and 2010.
To see Cadent’s advice on preparing for winter, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycaorwoq
Most Read
- 1 St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
- 2 How is the COVID-19 vaccine supply going to affect Batchwood Hall?
- 3 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 4 MP blasted for backing police bill
- 5 COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise
- 6 Here's how many people in St Albans have had their COVID vaccine
- 7 £5.3m youth facility unveiled as part of housing development scheme
- 8 Covid A Year On - When coronavirus came to the district
- 9 Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site
- 10 The Alban Arena: Inside St Albans' mass vaccination centre