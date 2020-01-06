Above average sunshine and high temperatures in St Albans and Harpenden in 2019

Published: 6:05 PM January 6, 2020 Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020

Rothamsted Research centre in Harpenden recorded above average sunshine and rainfall in St Albans district during 2019.

There were 1,746.6 hours of sunshine during the year, above the average of 1,592.3. August was the sunniest month, with 215.3 hours.

Despite the sunshine, there was also above average rainfall with 742.6mm recorded - above the annual average of 733mm. It rained on 204 days out of 365, and the most on one day was 28.6mm on September 23.

The wettest month was December with 42.1mm, and despite its reputation for showers the driest month was April with 13.2mm. Of the 12 months, six had below average rainfall.

In a year which saw a surge in climate protests in St Albans and Harpenden, the average temperature was 10.5°C - above the average of 9.8. The hottest day was July 25, with temperatures at a sweltering 36.7°C, and the coldest night was -6.8ºC on January 31.