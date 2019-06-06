St Albans and Harpenden weather summary: Sunny and dry May

Published: 12:15 PM June 6, 2019 Updated: 3:07 PM November 1, 2020

It was a sunny and dry month of May for the residents of St Albans district.

Rothamsted Research in Harpenden has collated weather statistics for May and found it was sunny and dry, but with close to average temperatures.

There was a hail and thunder storm with 14.6mm of rain on May 8, but in spite of that perspiration overall was 11.89mm below the mean - with only 15 days of more than 0.2mm of rainfall and two days of 5mm.

Sunshine was recorded every day in May, totalling 206.4 hours across the month. The day with the most rays was May 14, which saw 14.5hours.

Temperatures were slightly above average, sitting at the maximum average of 16.3C and a minimum average of 6.4C.

The hottest temperature was on May 30 at 22.2C and the coldest at 0.7C on the night of May 5.

There were also nine ground frosts, but no air frosts.