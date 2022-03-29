News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:00 AM March 29, 2022
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017.

As many of us have gotten used to the bright sunshine and warm temperatures it looks as if the Great British weather may take another turn. 

The Met Office have forecast that this week (March 28-April 3) that the East of England will see snow. 

The East of England covers Hertfordshire including Stevenage, St Albans, Harpenden, Letchworth Garden City, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Royston.

The Met Office said: "Cloudy for most, with outbreaks of rain moving slowly southwards.

"Perhaps brighter in the south. Rain turning to snow in places later. Feeling much colder than recently. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

"From Thursday to Saturday: Rain and snow clearing south at first, followed by sunny spells and wintry showers, most frequent near the coasts.

"Windy on Thursday. Cold, with widespread frosts overnight."

Current forecasts for today (March 29) and tomorrow (March 30) show a mix of overcast clouds and light rain. 



