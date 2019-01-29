Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

Published: 9:28 AM January 29, 2019 Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow. - Credit: Archant

A weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for Hertfordshire.

The Met Office says there is a high probability of snow and icy conditions, with a yellow warning coming into force from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) through to midday tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “After a frosty start, Tuesday will be cold and start dry. It will cloud over during the afternoon with rain arriving by evening. This then probably turning to snow later.”

The rain and snow is expected to clear to the east coast after midnight with clear and frosty conditions following. Icy stretches will develop and winds will become mainly light.

For Wednesday, the Met Office spokesman revealed: “Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but cold with a slow thaw of lying snow. Chance of passing afternoon snow showers. Widespread overnight frost developing with further ice probable.”

The outlook for the rest of the week is a chance of rain and snow on Thursday, possibly lasting into Friday and Saturday.

The spokesperson added: “Rain and snow is expected to move in from the southwest, moving across England and Wales through Thursday into Friday.

“his is likely to fall as heavy rain at first across the far southwest of England, but as it meets the cold air established over the rest of the country snow becomes more likely. There is a chance of 2-5cm of snow for some places, timings are currently uncertain. 10cm is possible in places, though there is uncertainty at this stage on where is most likely to see the greater snowfall accumulations.

“Overnight Thursday into early Friday ice may also become a hazard on any untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

Last Tuesday’s evening rush hour saw disruption on the roads following the first snow of winter to settle on the ground, but this had largely cleared by the morning.