The Snow Must Go On: More pics of St Albans in the snow

Published: 2:54 PM January 27, 2021

The ducks at Albans Lakes seemed undeterred by Sunday's snowfall - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

The snow vanished as quickly as it fell, but that didn't stop Herts Ad readers from continuing to share their pictures of St Albans district covered in a blanket of the white stuff.

Here's a round up of pictures that were sent in:

Keen photographer Matt is hoping to take a picture of this tree on Verulam Golf Course in each season - Credit: Matt Angove

The snow at Albans Lakes - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

And it wasn't just humans who went out in force to enjoy the snow...

The ducks at Albans Lakes seemed undeterred by Sunday's snowfall - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

Reindeer enjoying the snow at Willows Activity Farm - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

Yet again, our beautiful cathedral was captured in the snow.

A snowy St Albans Cathedral looks over the city - Credit: Matt Angove

Residents across the district got creative with their snowman (and cat!) designs!

Sally's snowcat and pipe-smoking snowman - Credit: Stephen Moss

Four-year-old Jaffia's The Snowman bears an uncanny resemblance to the original animation..! - Credit: Ravinder T



