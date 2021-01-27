The Snow Must Go On: More pics of St Albans in the snow

The snow vanished as quickly as it fell, but that didn't stop Herts Ad readers from continuing to share their pictures of St Albans district covered in a blanket of the white stuff.
Here's a round up of pictures that were sent in:
Keen photographer Matt is hoping to take a picture of this tree on Verulam Golf Course in each season
- Credit: Matt Angove
The snow at Albans Lakes
- Credit: Nicolette Hatch
And it wasn't just humans who went out in force to enjoy the snow...
The ducks at Albans Lakes seemed undeterred by Sunday's snowfall
- Credit: Nicolette Hatch
Reindeer enjoying the snow at Willows Activity Farm
- Credit: Nicolette Hatch
Yet again, our beautiful cathedral was captured in the snow.
A snowy St Albans Cathedral looks over the city
- Credit: Matt Angove
Residents across the district got creative with their snowman (and cat!) designs!
Sally's snowcat and pipe-smoking snowman
- Credit: Stephen Moss
Four-year-old Jaffia's The Snowman bears an uncanny resemblance to the original animation..!
- Credit: Ravinder T
