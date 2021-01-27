News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

The Snow Must Go On: More pics of St Albans in the snow

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:54 PM January 27, 2021   
ducks lake snow St Albans

The ducks at Albans Lakes seemed undeterred by Sunday's snowfall - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

The snow vanished as quickly as it fell, but that didn't stop Herts Ad readers from continuing to share their pictures of St Albans district covered in a blanket of the white stuff.

Here's a round up of pictures that were sent in:

snow tree st albans

Keen photographer Matt is hoping to take a picture of this tree on Verulam Golf Course in each season - Credit: Matt Angove

snow Albans Lakes

The snow at Albans Lakes - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

And it wasn't just humans who went out in force to enjoy the snow...

ducks lake snow St Albans

The ducks at Albans Lakes seemed undeterred by Sunday's snowfall - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

Reindeer enjoying the snow at Willows Activity Farm

Reindeer enjoying the snow at Willows Activity Farm - Credit: Nicolette Hatch

Yet again, our beautiful cathedral was captured in the snow.

St Albans Cathedral in snow

A snowy St Albans Cathedral looks over the city - Credit: Matt Angove

Residents across the district got creative with their snowman (and cat!) designs!

snow cat and snow man

Sally's snowcat and pipe-smoking snowman - Credit: Stephen Moss

snowman st Albans

Four-year-old Jaffia's The Snowman bears an uncanny resemblance to the original animation..! - Credit: Ravinder T


You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

How many people in St Albans were fined for breaking COVID rules?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Why is there a 50mph speed limit on small section of A414?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Stamp duty holiday extension to be debated in Parliament

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon

Bim Afolami

Bim Afolami MP responds to earnings after financial interests publication

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus