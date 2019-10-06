September in St Albans and Harpenden has been sunny with ‘above average rainfall’

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2019 Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020

Scientists in Harpenden have released weather information for September.

Experts at Rothamsted Research found that there has been more rain than is typical for this month, but it has been sunny and warm in spite of this.

A thunderstorm occurred during the afternoon of Friday, September 27.

Rainfall was 75.0mm, which is 17.37mm above average. We had 14 days with 0.2mm or more of rain and four with over 5mm. The most was 28.6mm on September 23. Most of the rain fell in the last eight days of September. There were 173.4 hours of sunshine, which is 30.02 hours above average.

There was only one day without some sunshine and the most recorded was 11.4 hours.

The highest daytime temperature was 24.3ºC on the September 15 and the lowest night temperature was 4.9ºC on the September 18.

There were three ground frosts recorded.