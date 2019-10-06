News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

September in St Albans and Harpenden has been sunny with ‘above average rainfall’

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 11:00 AM October 6, 2019    Updated: 3:09 PM November 1, 2020
Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo. - Credit: Archant

Scientists in Harpenden have released weather information for September.

Experts at Rothamsted Research found that there has been more rain than is typical for this month, but it has been sunny and warm in spite of this.

A thunderstorm occurred during the afternoon of Friday, September 27.

Rainfall was 75.0mm, which is 17.37mm above average. We had 14 days with 0.2mm or more of rain and four with over 5mm. The most was 28.6mm on September 23. Most of the rain fell in the last eight days of September. There were 173.4 hours of sunshine, which is 30.02 hours above average.

There was only one day without some sunshine and the most recorded was 11.4 hours.

You may also want to watch:

The highest daytime temperature was 24.3ºC on the September 15 and the lowest night temperature was 4.9ºC on the September 18.

There were three ground frosts recorded.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 movies to watch on TV this week filmed in Herts
  2. 2 How many people were furloughed in our area between May and December 2020?
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 Sheltered housing resident says she is 'left in the dark' about COVID-19
  2. 5 Victim speaks out after St Albans Costa Coffee assault
  3. 6 Burst water main causing chaos in Chequer Street
  4. 7 Experience of 'brutal' Cyclo-cross World Championships course can only help says Oli Stockwell
  5. 8 Market depot site could be redeveloped for housing
  6. 9 Almost 170,000 vaccinated against COVID across Herts and West Essex
  7. 10 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There's no business like snow business in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Community pharmacies now part of Herts COVID vaccination rollout

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

St Albans' COVID cases continue to decline as UK surpasses 'grim' milestone

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Charity News

Herts charity in limbo as even HMRC can't explain new Brexit rules

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus