Weather for May was unexpectedly cold and wet

Published: 11:26 AM June 3, 2021

May was a cold, dull and wet month with below average temperatures and sunshine hours and above average rainfall, according to weather experts at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden.

Rainfall was 94.4mm, which is 41.14mm above average. We had 24 days with 0.2mm or more of rain, of which nine days had more than 1.0mm. The greatest fall of rain was 11.2mm on May 21.

Sunshine was below average with 150.4 hrs. (-52.92 hours); the most was 10.1 hours on May 31. There was one day without sunshine.

The average maximum and minimum temperatures were above average at 14.7 ºC (-1.78 °C) and m6.2ºC (-1.10 °C) respectively. The highest (maximum) temperature was 22.3 ºC on May 31 and the lowest (minimum) temperature was 0.2ºC on the night of May 6.

There were no air frosts but 10 ground frosts.