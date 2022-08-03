Record-breaking temperature recorded by Harpenden weather experts

The highest maximum temperature since records began in 1878 was recorded by weather boffins at Harpenden's Rothamsted Research last month.

The whole month was very warm, dry and sunny, with rainfall just 11.7mm, which is 43.74mm below average. We had five days with 0.2mm or more of rain with one day having more than 5mm. The greatest rainfall was 5.5mm recorded on the 20th.

Sunshine was above average with 254.5 hrs (+47.68 hours). The most was 14.2 hours on the 10th and there were no days without sunshine.

The average maximum and minimum air temperatures were above average at 24.9 °C (+2.93 °C) and 13.1 °C (+0.79 °C) respectively.

The hottest day was the 19th reaching 38.4 ºC, which is the highest temperature recorded in over 140 years. The previous record was 36.7 °C on July 25 2019. The lowest minimum air temperature was 8.3 ºC on the 5th.

We had no air or ground frosts.