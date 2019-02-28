PICTURES: Snowdrops blanket St Albans landmark
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
Visitors to a historic St Albans landmark were treated to a blanketing of flowers this week.
Despite the cold spell and subsequent unseasonal warmth in this district during February, part of The Gorhambury Estate has been covered in snowdrops.
Commonly known as the Flower of Hope, or scientifically named galanthus nivalis, these flowers blossom very early, from January to March.
The snowdrop is not native to the UK, but is often ornamentally planted. It is also poisonous to humans - if eaten, it can cause nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.
Similar plant species include the summer snowflake and spring snowflake. They can be distinguished from the snowdrop by green or yellow markings on the petals.
You may also want to watch:
According to Gardeners’ World, snowdrops should be in bloom until late February.
See our pictures of the covering at Gorhambury House below. Send us your own at HertsAd@Archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the district
- 2 Urgent call for clinicians to help with COVID-19 vaccinations
- 3 St Albans and Harpenden natives bestowed with awards in Queen's New Year Honours
- 4 Dog walker requires stitches after serious assault in St Albans
- 5 Beaumont sixth former aids injured passenger at St Albans City station
- 6 7 Hertfordshire music events planned for 2021
- 7 St Albans City manager Ian Allinson tests positive for coronavirus
- 8 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
- 9 'West Herts Hospital Trust do not have a vision', say new hospital campaigners
- 10 Harpenden pub fined for flouting Covid regulations