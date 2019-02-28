PICTURES: Snowdrops blanket St Albans landmark

Published: 5:32 PM February 28, 2019 Updated: 3:07 PM November 1, 2020

Visitors to a historic St Albans landmark were treated to a blanketing of flowers this week.

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Despite the cold spell and subsequent unseasonal warmth in this district during February, part of The Gorhambury Estate has been covered in snowdrops.

Commonly known as the Flower of Hope, or scientifically named galanthus nivalis, these flowers blossom very early, from January to March.

The snowdrop is not native to the UK, but is often ornamentally planted. It is also poisonous to humans - if eaten, it can cause nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Similar plant species include the summer snowflake and spring snowflake. They can be distinguished from the snowdrop by green or yellow markings on the petals.

According to Gardeners’ World, snowdrops should be in bloom until late February.

See our pictures of the covering at Gorhambury House below. Send us your own at HertsAd@Archant.co.uk

