PICTURES: Snowdrops blanket St Albans landmark

Franki Berry

Published: 5:32 PM February 28, 2019    Updated: 3:07 PM November 1, 2020
Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visitors to a historic St Albans landmark were treated to a blanketing of flowers this week.

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Despite the cold spell and subsequent unseasonal warmth in this district during February, part of The Gorhambury Estate has been covered in snowdrops.

Commonly known as the Flower of Hope, or scientifically named galanthus nivalis, these flowers blossom very early, from January to March.

The snowdrop is not native to the UK, but is often ornamentally planted. It is also poisonous to humans - if eaten, it can cause nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Similar plant species include the summer snowflake and spring snowflake. They can be distinguished from the snowdrop by green or yellow markings on the petals.

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

According to Gardeners’ World, snowdrops should be in bloom until late February.

See our pictures of the covering at Gorhambury House below. Send us your own at HertsAd@Archant.co.uk

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Old Gorhambury House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Snowdrops at Gorhambury House. Picture: Steve Gledhill

