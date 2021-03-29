Sunny days in St Albans as lockdown restrictions start to ease at last

Published: 5:42 PM March 29, 2021

A sunny Clarence Park on the first day lockdown restrictions were relaxed. - Credit: Matt Adams

As lockdown restrictions start to ease, the arrival of spring has been accompanied by some unexpectedly warm weather, with temperatures set to reach the low 20s this week.

St Albans residents have been making the most of the sun and the ability to mix with other people by hitting the park.

Following the government's new mantra of "staying local", families have been enjoying their Easter breaks with picnics, bike rides and the odd kickabout, a far cry from the months spent indoors.

Not only can two households meet outdoors, but there's also the chance for groups of six friends to catch up outside, albeit with social distancing rules still in place, making the park the perfect place to hang out.