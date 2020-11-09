News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

October in St Albans and Harpenden was cloudy and wet

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:28 PM November 9, 2020    Updated: 7:14 PM December 14, 2020
Rothamsted Research. Photo: DANNY LOO

Rothamsted Research. Photo: DANNY LOO - Credit: Archant

The month of October was cloudy and wet in the St Albans district, according to weather experts at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden.

There was less than average sunshine, cool days and warm nights.

Rainfall was 198.4mm which is 116.72mm above average.

There were 27 days with 0.2mm or more of rain and 9 with over 5mm.

The greatest fall was 61mm which fell on the 2nd of the month.

You may also want to watch:

Sunshine was below average with 70.9 hrs (average for October is 111.7); the most was 6.6 hours on the 11th.

There were five days without any sunshine.

Most Read

  1. 1 New 'pods' to help St Albans homeless this winter
  2. 2 Green light for landmark development in St Albans city centre
  3. 3 Using Verulamium Park's Roman ruins as bike ramp is 'clearly unacceptable'
  1. 4 Sandringham students solve children's lockdown boredom
  2. 5 Harpenden named one of top locations for shopping in GB
  3. 6 Tory councillor suffers Facebook backlash after 'sarcastic' post
  4. 7 Beautiful ice formations snapped by photographer
  5. 8 Driver sustains serious injuries after Redbourn Road crash
  6. 9 Minor Injuries Unit to remain closed in response to ongoing pandemic
  7. 10 Redbourn man sentenced after Smallford shooting

The October mean maximum temperature was below average at 13.8 ºC (-0.26) and mean minimum was above average at 7.9ºC (+0.82).

The highest temperature was 17.7 ºC on the 8th and the lowest was 3.9 ºC on the 27th.

There were six ground frosts also.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harpenden Road, St Albans.

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
Batchwood Hall vaccination drive thru

Coronavirus | Video

Batchwood delivers drive-thru COVID vaccinations in sub-zero temperatures

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Matt Eden and Nicola Norton with their daughter, Ellie

Couple speak of new-build woes at Kingsbury Gardens home

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Charter Market has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

New plans hope to reverse fortunes of loss-making Charter Market

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus