March was sunnier than usual with below average rain in St Albans district
- Credit: Archant
March in St Albans and Harpenden was warm and sunny with below average rainfall, according to data from Rothamsted Research.
Rainfall was below average with 43.8mm recorded. There were 17 days with 0.2mm or more of rain, and three days with more than 5mm.
The rainiest day was 11mm on Monday, March 9.
Meanwhile sunshine was above average, with 166.4 hours, and the sunniest day was March 25 with 11.1 hours of sunshine – although the lockdown meant residents were unable to go out and enjoy the sun.
In March there were two days in total without sunshine.
You may also want to watch:
The mean maximum and minimum temperatures were above average, at 10.6°C and 2.7°C respectively. The highest maximum temperature was 15.1°C on March 24, and the lowest minimum was -1.4°C on March 25.
During the month there were four air frosts and 15 ground frosts.
Most Read
- 1 There's no business like snow business in St Albans
- 2 Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans
- 3 Community pharmacies now part of Herts COVID vaccination rollout
- 4 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
- 5 Footballers rally round with food drive amid pandemic
- 6 Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
- 7 West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive
- 8 Police swoop on organised gangs as part of major operation
- 9 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?
- 10 When One Direction, Ed Sheeran, The Police and Led Zep played Herts gigs