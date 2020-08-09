News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

Harpenden weather experts record a cold, wet and dull July

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 2:00 PM August 9, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Rothamsted Research. Photo: DANNY LOO

Rothamsted Research. Photo: DANNY LOO - Credit: Archant

July was mainly a cool, wet and dull month, according to Rothamsted Research weather centre in Harpenden.

Rainfall was above average with 81.2 mm, which is 31.33 mm above average. There were 15 days with 0.2 mm or more of rain with five days having more than 5 mm. The greatest amount of rainfall was 23.0 mm on the 25th.

Sunshine was below average with 192.2 hours. The most was 13.6 hours on the 30th and there was one day where no sunshine was recorded.

The average temperature was 21.5 °C and the average minimum temperature was 11.9 °C. The warmest day reached 34.6 ºC on the 31st.

The lowest temperature was 7.1 ºC on the 7t. There were no air or ground frosts.

