Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday

Published: 9:58 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM January 25, 2021

Residents enjoyed the snow across the county. Pictured: an upside down snowman in St Albans and an NHS-praising snowman in WGC. - Credit: Michael Dixon/Anne Suslak

Snow fell across the length and breadth of the county yesterday, covering the area in a white blanket that remains today. (Monday, January 25)

Many residents across Herts took the opportunity to enjoy the day-long flurry, going on picturesque winter walks, sledging and snowman building.

Sheep in the snow at Stanborough Park, WGC. - Credit: Anne Suslak

People in St Albans flocked to Batchwood Golf Course for snow-based activities. - Credit: Carter Singh

The Met Office continue to have a yellow weather warning in place for Herts until 11am today for ice, as sub-zero temperatures preserving Sunday's snowfall has also created an added ice risk.

With ice patches expected to cause disruption, the Met Office warn of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for those taking essential journeys. Some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.