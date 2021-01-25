Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
Published: 9:58 AM January 25, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM January 25, 2021
- Credit: Michael Dixon/Anne Suslak
Snow fell across the length and breadth of the county yesterday, covering the area in a white blanket that remains today. (Monday, January 25)
Many residents across Herts took the opportunity to enjoy the day-long flurry, going on picturesque winter walks, sledging and snowman building.
The Met Office continue to have a yellow weather warning in place for Herts until 11am today for ice, as sub-zero temperatures preserving Sunday's snowfall has also created an added ice risk.
With ice patches expected to cause disruption, the Met Office warn of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for those taking essential journeys. Some injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
