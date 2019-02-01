GALLERY: Snow blankets St Albans and Harpenden

St Albans and Harpenden woke up to find the world turned into a winter wonderland this morning, with overnight snowfall blanketing the district.
Snow covering a path at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
Hailed as a second Beast from the East in some national newspapers, this area saw little covering compared to other parts of Britain - for example, the temperature in Scotland plummeted to its lowest in seven years.
However, many schools in the district have closed due to treacherous travelling conditions and the Met Office forecast continued flurries throughout the day.
It has also issued a yellow ice warning for the South East, with particularly slippy conditions expected between 1pm today and 11am tomorrow.
Do you have a picturesque snowy picture to share? Or a snap of your fun snow activities? How are you making the most of this weather? Send them to us and let us know at HertsAd@Archant.co.uk
Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant
Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant
Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant
Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant
It looked very wintery, with trees balancing snow along the edge of the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. with Picture: Archant
There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
Footprints in the snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
It was a picturesque scene the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant
The entrance to Jersey Farm Woodland Park after the snowfall overnight. Picture: Archant
Snow along the path of Bentsley Spinney, which is a small green in Marshalswick. Picture: Archant
St Albans woke up to a blanket of snow. Picture: Hillary Childs
Three-year-old Melody Payne on her way to make snowmen at nursery. Picture: Tracy Payne
Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Savage family with Toffee the dog play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The pavillion in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Patch the dog plays in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
The pavillion in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO
Children made the most of the snow. Picture: Gemma Matthews
Children made the most of the snow. Picture: Gemma Matthews
Rothamsted in the snow. Picture: Instagram @gardensanctuaryjournaling
The school run to Mandeville Primary School. Picture: Lizzie Cooil
Three-year-old Eliza Snell having fun in Bricket Wood. Picture: Donna Louise OLeary
View of Bricket Wood's GoldenTriangle. Picture: Irma Ritu Bhadri
A view of St Albans Cathedral in the snow. Picture: Natalie Atkins
Snowy scenes of Kingsbury Watermill on St Michael's Street. Picture: Stuart Macer
The Waffle House in St Albans, covered in snow. Picture: Stuart Macer
Verulamium Park in St Albans. Picture: Stuart Macer
Some of the water was frozen at Verulamium Park during the snowy weather. Picture: Stuart Macer
Snow outside the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans. Picture: Stuart Macer
Children enjoying the seasonable weather by St Albans Abbey in The Orchard. Picture: Stuart Macer
St Albans Abbey, looking picturesque in the snow. Picture: Stuart Macer
People took the February snow as an opportunity to make snowmen in St Albans. Picture: Michael Dixon
