GALLERY: Snow blankets St Albans and Harpenden

Published: 12:05 PM February 1, 2019 Updated: 3:06 PM November 1, 2020

Many schools around the district were closed because of treacherous driving conditions. Picture: Hillary Childs - Credit: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden woke up to find the world turned into a winter wonderland this morning, with overnight snowfall blanketing the district.

Snow covering a path at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Hailed as a second Beast from the East in some national newspapers, this area saw little covering compared to other parts of Britain - for example, the temperature in Scotland plummeted to its lowest in seven years.

However, many schools in the district have closed due to treacherous travelling conditions and the Met Office forecast continued flurries throughout the day.

It has also issued a yellow ice warning for the South East, with particularly slippy conditions expected between 1pm today and 11am tomorrow.

Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Snow covering a woodland path near Jersey Farm. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

It looked very wintery, with trees balancing snow along the edge of the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. with Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

There was a thick covering of snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Footprints in the snow at the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

It was a picturesque scene the Jersey Farm Woodland Park. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The entrance to Jersey Farm Woodland Park after the snowfall overnight. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Snow along the path of Bentsley Spinney, which is a small green in Marshalswick. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

St Albans woke up to a blanket of snow. Picture: Hillary Childs - Credit: Archant

Three-year-old Melody Payne on her way to make snowmen at nursery. Picture: Tracy Payne - Credit: Archant

Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Clarence Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Savage family with Toffee the dog play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Betteley family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The Dennis family play in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The pavillion in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Patch the dog plays in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The pavillion in the snow in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Snow on Seymour Road, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Children made the most of the snow. Picture: Gemma Matthews - Credit: Archant

Children made the most of the snow. Picture: Gemma Matthews - Credit: Archant

Rothamsted in the snow. Picture: Instagram @gardensanctuaryjournaling - Credit: Archant

The school run to Mandeville Primary School. Picture: Lizzie Cooil - Credit: Archant

Three-year-old Eliza Snell having fun in Bricket Wood. Picture: Donna Louise OLeary - Credit: Archant

View of Bricket Wood's GoldenTriangle. Picture: Irma Ritu Bhadri - Credit: Archant

A view of St Albans Cathedral in the snow. Picture: Natalie Atkins - Credit: Archant

Snowy scenes of Kingsbury Watermill on St Michael's Street. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

The Waffle House in St Albans, covered in snow. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

Verulamium Park in St Albans. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

Some of the water was frozen at Verulamium Park during the snowy weather. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

Snow outside the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

Children enjoying the seasonable weather by St Albans Abbey in The Orchard. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

St Albans Abbey, looking picturesque in the snow. Picture: Stuart Macer - Credit: Archant

People took the February snow as an opportunity to make snowmen in St Albans. Picture: Michael Dixon - Credit: Archant