News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Weather

December weather was mild and rainy, say Harpenden weather boffins

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:41 PM January 4, 2022
Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo. - Credit: Archant

December was warm for the time of year with above average rainfall and below average sunshine, according to weather experts at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden.

Rainfall was 76.2mm, which is 0.58mm above average. We had 24 days where at least 0.2mm of rain was recorded, five of these with at least 5mm. The most was 20.8mm on the 24th.

Sunshine was below average with 23.5 hrs which is -37.31 hours below average. The most sunshine was 5.8 hours on the 2nd. We had 14 days with no sunshine recorded.

December had above average mean maximum and minimum temperatures. The mean maximum was 8.6°C (+1.16) and the mean minimum was 3.9°C (+1.94). The highest temperature was 14.2°C on the 29th and the lowest minimum was -2.5°C on the 22nd.

There were five air frosts and nine ground frosts.

St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marks & Spencer at London Colney.

Christmas

Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's opening hours

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Herts 10K is in October 2022.

12 things to look forward to in 2022

Sophie Banks

Logo Icon
Waitrose will close stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Christmas

Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours for Waitrose

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon