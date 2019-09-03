Harpenden scientists confirm August bank holiday was hottest since records began

Published: 12:31 PM September 3, 2019 Updated: 3:08 PM November 1, 2020

Scientists have released the weather statistics for St Albans and Harpenden throughout August.

Experts at Rothamsted Research found that August was sunny and very warm, with less rainfall than expected.

There was 45.2mm of rain and 14 days with at least 0.2mm precipitation. Only four of those days had more than 5mm of rain and the wettest days were on August 14 and 16, with nearly 10mm on both.

Sunshine was up 19.1 hours on the average, with 215.3 hours over the whole month. With only two days without any sun, the sunniest day was the bank holiday on August 26 with 12 hours of rays.

It was also very hot - the warmest August bank holiday since records began - which saw thermometers soar to 31.5C.

Both the mean maximum and mean minimum temperatures were also above average across the month, with 23.2C and 12.4C respectively.

There were no frosts.