Wear your wedding dress and boost funds for Whipsnade

Published: 1:57 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 3:15 PM February 2, 2021

Here at the Herts Ad, we have the definite solution to your January blues. Either that or we are about to add to them...We give you Wear Your Wedding Dress Wednesday.

Squeeze into it, Cinderella...you shall go to the ball. Or at least to Morrisons. And why not go looking fab-u-lous?

Here's what you do: put it on, as unmade up and messy hair as you like and get someone to take a photo in an ordinary kind of pose or place. Perhaps at the sink washing up or mowing your lawn.

If you want to feel glam and gorgeous when there’s nothing to dress up for, what better way than this?



Donning the attire you wore on *possibly* the best day of your life, is surely going to lift your spirits and remind you of happier times. Unless of course it wasn’t and doesn’t.



If you can’t think of anything worse, we also salute you. We’ve been there and we get it. But still you could take this opportunity to ‘flip it’.



After all, even after the spouse is legally long gone, wearing the dress to boost your sense of self could reframe it.



We reckon even if you’re divorced, self love is where it’s at. ‘Remarry’ yourself in that dress and make it a happy symbol of your freedom as an individual.



For richer or poorer, in sickness and in health make vows to yourself in the bathroom mirror and send us the evidence.



So whether you’re reminiscing and reigniting passionate romantic feelings for your partner - or otherwise - go and get that dress out.



Shake off the mothballs, blow off the dust, breathe in and squeeze your lockdown body into that meringue for the greater good and for your own joy. Because why not?

We're asking everyone who takes part to make a donation to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, which is struggling during the pandemic.

Whipsnade chief operating officer Owen Craft said: "We are so grateful for the incredible support from Herts Ad and our local community who are continuing to help raise important funds for ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, being closed for the third time in a year has hit us hard.

"A huge thank you to everyone who’s taking part in Wear Your Wedding Dress Wednesday in support of ZSL, in turn helping us continue to create a world where wildlife thrives."

Share your photo on the Herts Ad Facebook page on a Wednesday and make a donation to ZSL Whipsnade at www.zsl.org/donate