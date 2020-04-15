Celebrate our new heroes during the coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 09:18 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 15 April 2020
Archant
The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8 o’clock.
You may also want to watch:
It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through our streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.
We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.
Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address), to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.