Advanced search

Faith Focus: We must commit to permanently change our ways when pandemic passes

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 April 2020

John Telford

John Telford

John Telford

Archant

Our regular faith column looks at current affairs from a religious perspective.

“What is happening?”, “Where are we going?”, “How will it end?” I’m sure that’s what many people in St Albans and Harpenden, and across the country, are asking and thinking right now.

Post World War ll, the pandemic is the most serious thing that the world has experienced, and largely beyond our ability to control. The Bible warns that in “the End Times” such catastrophes are going to happen, and we need to be more prepared for them.

Someone wrote that we have been quick to tackle coronavirus – understandably – but slow to tackle global warming. However, the effect of the virus has seen a massive reduction in pollution worldwide as flights, car journeys, and factory emissions plummet.

People in Chinese cities can now see and hear the birds singing, and even in our light-polluted part of the UK the moon and stars at night are much clearer!

You may also want to watch:

I believe that the virus is a warning and wake-up call that, if we don’t change our ways permanently when it passes, then we will eventually bring about the collapse of our planet - which God gave us to look after.

The world started off perfectly, but we are gradually ruining it in pursuit of self-indulgence.

Our presence in this world is transient, in that Christians believe it is in preparation for the return of Jesus, as the Bible also predicts, to bring in a new Heaven and a new Earth – where disease and self-interest is gone forever.

It is within the ability of mankind to stem the deterioration of the world and give every human a decent standard of health and living, but only by bringing in the new life which Jesus introduced.

The rise of “community” at the present time is a start, with folk actively seeking to help their families and neighbours.

If we commit to follow Jesus rather than to worldly solutions, we can overcome all global challenges and inequalities, but are we prepared to make this commitment?

John Telford has lived in St Albans for 51 years and attends the King’s Community Church.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Design for former St Albans police station and NHS clinic selected following consultation

The design by London-based architectural firm Space & Place has been chosen for the area near the Alban Arena on the site of a former police station and NHS clinic. Picture: Space & Place

Revealed: How coronavirus is affecting St Albans dentists

Dentists have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

St Albans Local Plan receives severe criticism from government inspectors

The proposed site of the Radlett rail freight depot

St Albans man calls for help as he remains stuck in Argentina

Zach Marzouk from St Albans, has been living with his girlfriend Belu in Argentina, however recently quit his job to return to the UK and has been unable to get home due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Zach Marzouk

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Faith Focus: We must commit to permanently change our ways when pandemic passes

John Telford

Essential GP and dental appointments remain available in Herts during coronavirus pandemic

Doctor Prag Moodley, a Stevenage GP and chairman of the East and North Hertfordshire CCG, is encouraging people to continue to seek medical help during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NHS.

St Albans Muslims urge community to maintain social distancing during Ramadan to prevent spread of coronavirus

It is crucial to maintain social distancing during Ramadan to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

St Albans district residents urged to check before cutting trees

Gardeners in St Albans district could be fined if they inadvertently alter protected trees, and are being asked to check before starting work. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Coronavirus crisis: advice and guidance for children from mental health awareness campaign It’s OK To Say

It's OK To Say artwork by Helena Mackevych.
Drive 24