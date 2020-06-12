Advanced search

#BlackLivesMatter protest reaches St Albans’ Verulamium Park

PUBLISHED: 20:22 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 12 June 2020

Archant

The #BlackLiveMatter protest came to St Albans this evening, with hundreds of people gathering in support of the international movement.

The protest – organised by Sanya Qayyum – took place in Verulamium Park.

Participants wore appropriate PPE and practised social distancing, with marshals in the park ensuring everyone’s safety.

The march was initially expected to begin at the Morrisons in Hatfield Road and to continue towards St Peter’s Street, however due to a high level of interest, the location was moved to the park.

Protests and demonstations have been ongoing across the UK following the tragic death of George Floyd in the US.

A video of Mr Floyd’s death – which happened as a result of a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes – sparked outrage and calls for an end to racism across the world.

Sanya addressed the crowd before handing over to a selection of other speakers.

She said: “The message is clear and the message is simple - black lives matter! That is not to say that other lives do not, but to acknowledge that the issues facing our society are many, so what we mustn’t do is compare our struggles. Today’s gathering is not one that ignores the prejudices faced by other minority groups, but today is a day when we are singling out the black community to make you fully aware that we are all with you.

“This is just the beginning! My black friends, do not fear, this is your fight, but you will not fight alone, we are with you!”

Wheathampstead United Against Racism also surfaced as a result of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The group has planned to start a Black Lives Matter snake at Hilldyke Park starting on Sunday, and invites people to add painted stones. It is also in talks with the library regarding a story hour.

According to Herts county council, 1.7 per cent of St Albans’ population is Black/Black British.

