Watling View School holding Christmas stall

Watling View's charity stall. Archant

Why not support a St Albans special school with their social enterprise?

Every Wednesday between now and Christmas, Watling View School will be selling Christmas gifts made by their students to raise money for its registered charity.

Baubles, decorations, bird boxes, scented candles and latte glasses are just some of the products that have been popular amongst customers looking to support a good cause.

Pupil Andre, 15, said he was “very proud” to be making money for the school and to see the items he had created being met with such warmth from passers-by.

Assistant head Mark Chalcroft said: “This is an amazing opportunity for our students to increase their community presence and participation through a work related learning activity. I am really proud of the way they are interacting with visitors to the stall.”

Funds raised will be put towards the Watling View school fund.