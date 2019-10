Broken down vehicle causing Radlett traffic delays

Traffic is heavy southbound in Radlett's Watling Street. Picture: Krishan Bhungar Archant

There is heavy traffic going through Radlett this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

Herts County Council's Highways team is reporting heavier than usual traffic in Watling Street (A5183) southbound.

Mototists are advised to use alternative routes if possible.