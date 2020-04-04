Advanced search

Watford General Hospital tells people to stay away due to critical incident over oxygen equipment

PUBLISHED: 19:10 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:10 04 April 2020

People are told not to attend Watford General Hospital, even in an emergency, after a critical incident was declared. Picture: Danny Loo.

People are told not to attend Watford General Hospital, even in an emergency, after a critical incident was declared. Picture: Danny Loo.

Archant

People are being instructed not to attend Watford General Hospital - even in an emergency - after a critical incident regarding oxygen equipment was declared there today.

Instead, you must go to your next nearest hospital with an emergency department. The only exception is pregnant women attending the delivery suite.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “As a result of a technical issue with our individual hospital’s oxygen equipment - which does not pose any risk to our patients - West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident today and has asked that people do not attend Watford General Hospital.

“A small number of patients are being transferred to other hospitals in the area, with each patient being fully assessed in line with existing safety guidelines before they are moved.”

Anyone with non-urgent issues should seek advice via 111.nhs.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: New measures to prevent highways workers being abused by public

Highways workers have faced abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. File photo. Picture: DANNY LOO

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Watford General Hospital tells people to stay away due to critical incident over oxygen equipment

People are told not to attend Watford General Hospital, even in an emergency, after a critical incident was declared. Picture: Danny Loo.

Autism Awareness Week: Hertfordshire charity shares poem of support

The ADD-vance team during Summer 2019. Picture: ADD-vance.

St Albans college calls for donations to help make PPE for NHS staff

The engineering department at Oaklands College is making protective shields for NHS staff. Picture: Oaklands College

Fabulous performances and medal haul for St Albans Special Olympics swimmers

Some the St Albans Special Olympics swimmers with their medals.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24