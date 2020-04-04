Watford General Hospital tells people to stay away due to critical incident over oxygen equipment

People are told not to attend Watford General Hospital, even in an emergency, after a critical incident was declared. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

People are being instructed not to attend Watford General Hospital - even in an emergency - after a critical incident regarding oxygen equipment was declared there today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Instead, you must go to your next nearest hospital with an emergency department. The only exception is pregnant women attending the delivery suite.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “As a result of a technical issue with our individual hospital’s oxygen equipment - which does not pose any risk to our patients - West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident today and has asked that people do not attend Watford General Hospital.

“A small number of patients are being transferred to other hospitals in the area, with each patient being fully assessed in line with existing safety guidelines before they are moved.”

Anyone with non-urgent issues should seek advice via 111.nhs.uk