St Albans crews putting out fire at Harry Potter studios

The Warners Bros Studios in Leavesden. Picture: Karen Roe/Wikimedia Commons. Archant

A total of 18 fire crews, including from St Albans, are attending a fire at the studios where all eight Harry Potter films were made.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hertfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.29pm yesterday to the 80-hectare Warner Bros Studios complex in Leavesden.

You may also want to watch:

HCC says 18 fire engines and support vehicles are still at the scene as crews continue to tackle the fire.

In addition, three jets and one aerial ladder platform are in use.

There have been no injuries due to the fire.

The Leavesden-based studios have also been involved in the production of The Dark Kight, Inception, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Jason Bourne.