St Albans war memorial rededicated at special event
A historic monument to St Albans' fallen heroes has been rededicated.
The weathered War Memorial at St Saviour’s Church on Sandpit Lane was the site of a special ceremony of renewal on Sunday following a major restoration project.
Erected in 1921 by public subscription, the soft Bath stone soon eroded, and for decades the inscribed names of the 76 local men who died in the Great War have been illegible.
The names have now been re-engraved in a more durable stone to ensure their visibility for generations to come.
Fr Andrew Ferrar, associate priest at St Saviour’s and leader of the restoration appeal, said: “Back in 1921 the people of this community promised to remember the fallen. To mark the centenary of the end of the Great War we have kept that promise and ensured that their names and their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”
The simple act of rededication was conducted by the Bishop of St Albans one hundred years after his predecessor dedicated the original memorial on June 11 1921. The newly-engraved names were read aloud before the congregation gathered at the memorial for the final prayers.
