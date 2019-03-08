Oxfam Walk for Water is recovery goal for St Albans man

James Ferguson is doing the Oxfam Walk for Water this year as one of his recovery goals, having had a traumatic accident in 2015. Picture: Supplied by Oxfam Archant

A man who had to learn to walk again after a serious accident is doing a 15-mile charity walk this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Oxfam Walk for Water Heartwood Forest on Saturday, September 21 is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Picture: Oxfam The Oxfam Walk for Water Heartwood Forest on Saturday, September 21 is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Picture: Oxfam

James Ferguson has been working towards undertaking the Oxfam Walk for Water in Heartwood Forest on Saturday, September 21 as one of his recovery goals.

The retired GP is taking up the challenge of the longest route with his wife Marion, to mark his four year battle to recover from a traumatic bike accident in July 2015. It was November 2015 before he took his first steps, but now he has plans to walk 15 miles on the day.

At the time, James was training for the Land's End to John O'Groats cycle ride. He sustained serious physical injuries, as well as a brain injury, but against the odds his life and his legs were saved.

After four years of intensive rehabilitation he is now on his feet and on his bike again. One of his rehabilitation goals was to get well enough to take on the Walk for Water challenge with Marion to raise money for Oxfam to install sources of fresh and safe drinking water in areas of desperate need.

You may also want to watch:

Participants can choose a route from three to 15 miles. St Albans mayor Cllr Janet Smith will be there hoping to walk eight miles, and is urging people to sign up.

She said: "Join me on the Oxfam Walk for Water and enjoy the beautiful countryside while raising funds to bring clean water supplies to others less fortunate than ourselves."

The Walk for Water is celebrating 25 years this year. Among those walking with be 4th St Albans Scout Troop, Herts Asian Women's Association and Woodcraft Folk.

Funds raised by the event will go to Oxfam water and sanitation projects bringing clean, safe water to communities around the world.

Increasingly that means helping climate crisis victims, like those overwhelmed by Cyclone Idai in Africa this spring, and also those in poverty who have to adjust lifestyles to cope with climate change.

It's free to enrol and supporters can donate on the day or at www.oxfamstalbans.org