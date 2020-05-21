Advanced search

St Albans’ Wagamama restaurant reopens its delivery and takeaway service

PUBLISHED: 09:59 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 21 May 2020

Wagamama has reopened a number of its chains, including one in St Albans

Wagamama has reopened a number of its chains, including one in St Albans

Archant

The Wagamama chain in St Albans is one of 23 that is set to reopen for devlieries and takeaways today.

As lockdown restrictions begin to slowly ease, the Japanese restaurant has become one of many chains starting phased reopenings across the country.

CEO Emma Woods said on the chain’s website: “As the world starts to carefully release its lockdown, we’ve begun the gradual process of reopening across the uk for delivery and takeout in selected sites.

“Closely following government advice, we’ve introduced a schedule that allows our teams to slowly return to delivery-only work at their own discretion creating a safe working environment for our brilliant team members has been our priority over the past couple of months.

“Following a successful two-week trial of a new safe working operation, we’re excited to welcome our Wagamama family back.

“By the end of June, we hope to have almost 50 per cent our restaurants back delivering the nation’s favourite fix.”

The Wagamama store in Christopher Place will be taking orders from 4pm to 9.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

