How did St Albans and Harpenden MPs vote on cutting foreign aid?

Published: 11:05 AM July 14, 2021

How did MPs Daisy Cooper and Bim Afolami vote on foreign aid cuts? - Credit: Archant

Boris Johnson won a narrow victory in Parliament yesterday as MPs voted to cut the foreign aid budget by £4 billion - but how did our MPs vote?

MPs voted for the cut by 333 to 298, with 24 Conservative MPs from across the country voting against the cut.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told concerned MPs that the cut would only be temporary until Britain has begun to recover from the economic woes of the pandemic.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper voted against the cuts, but neighbouring Harpenden MP Bim Afolami voted in favour.

Harpenden resident and political activist Richard Scott said: "It came as no surprise to anyone who has followed the voting record of Bim Afolami to see him break his 2019 election manifesto commitment on Tuesday, and vote with the Government to reduce UK foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP.

You may also want to watch:

"In addition, his vote was also a public and flagrant betrayal of Harpenden Spotlight on Africa, a highly-regarded local charity who trusted Mr Afolami as one of their patrons.

"Mr Afolami claimed in the Commons that this decision was one of "competing political choices". What nonsense. The Government has clearly found money throughout the pandemic to award large Government contracts to companies connected to Conservative party donors and officials.

"Perhaps if the countries and charities benefiting from UK Aid had been wise enough earlier to donate to the Conservative Party, this cut would never have been introduced?

"However, his decision to put his career and party interests first (yet again) should leave no one in Hitchin and Harpenden in any doubt where his loyalties truly lie. The next General Election cannot come quickly enough."

Mr Afolami's office and Harpenden Spotlight on Africa have both been approached for a comment.