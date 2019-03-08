Join In

Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2018 Archant

Which of the district's top independent eateries gets your vote in this year's Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual awards celebrating the outstanding contributions businesses have made in St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding area.

You may also want to watch:

The Herts Advertiser is once again sponsor of the Best Restaurant category, which recognises restaurants providing cuisine of an exceptional quality, a high standard of service and great value for money.

The shortlist of nominees for this year's award are DavVero, The Loft, Veer Dhara, Tabure and Dylans St Albans, and you can vote for your favourite here.

There are nine categories in this year's Chamber awards, with the winners presented with their accolade at a gala dinner taking place at The Noke Hotel on October 10.