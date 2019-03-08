Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 12 July 2019

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2018

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2018

Archant

Which of the district's top independent eateries gets your vote in this year's Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards?

The annual awards celebrating the outstanding contributions businesses have made in St Albans, Harpenden and the surrounding area.

You may also want to watch:

The Herts Advertiser is once again sponsor of the Best Restaurant category, which recognises restaurants providing cuisine of an exceptional quality, a high standard of service and great value for money.

The shortlist of nominees for this year's award are DavVero, The Loft, Veer Dhara, Tabure and Dylans St Albans, and you can vote for your favourite here.

There are nine categories in this year's Chamber awards, with the winners presented with their accolade at a gala dinner taking place at The Noke Hotel on October 10.

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Most Read

Lorry of illegal immigrants found in St Albans

A lorry containing 13 illegal immigrants was stopped by police in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

PICTURES: St Albans pub suffers ‘devastating’ fire

There was a blaze at The Plough Sleapshyde, on Sleapshyde Lane. Picture: Matt Adams

Plans for Redbourn development revised following public consultation

A sketch of the Rothamsted Research and LAT proposal land. Picture: Rothamsted Research/LAT

St Albans Local Plan inspectors raise ‘serious’ concerns about housing document

St Albans planning portfolio holder, Cllr Jamie Day. Picture: Pete Stevens

Harpenden artist and picture framer passes away, aged 71

Terry Duncan was a talented artist who grew up in Harpenden. Picture: Submitted by Mark Bryant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Which St Albans eatery should win Chamber of Commerce Best Restaurant Award?

St Albans Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2018

St Albans academy footballer signed to premier club

Lewis Hobbs has been signed to Crystal Palace after training with EDSV academy,

St Albans life drawing: A beginner’s take on sketching a naked model

Illustrator Bob Wright, who runs the Trestle Arts Base Life Drawing St Albans class. Picture: Archant

Property Voices: The exhausting cycle of house viewings

Elisha Mans

St Albans Comic-Con returns this weekend

John Challis as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists