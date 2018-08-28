Volunteers offered free access to St Albans leisure centres

Volunteers around St Albans can now get free access to leisure facilities as part of a new scheme.

Charities Tempo and Shaw Trust are launching a Time Credit scheme at Everyone Active sites around the district, including Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre and Redbourn Leisure Centre.

Every hour contributed to the community is worth one Time Credit, which can be traded in for free access to the participating gyms and pools.

Community service includes litter picking, helping at youth clubs, or working at peer support groups.

Everyone Active general manager, Lesley Garner, said: “We hope that it will encourage the community to get involved in local projects, then enabling them to try out new physical activities they may never have had access to before.

“We look forward to seeing how much good we can all do for the community.”

Everyone Active is partnered with St Albans district council. More information is at www.timecredits.com