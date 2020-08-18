Advanced search

Sandridge marks the 75th VJ Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:25 18 August 2020

The 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan has been commemmorated in Sandridge with a wreath laying ceremony at Jersey Farm Woodland Park.

Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of Japan’s announcement of unconditional surrender in WWII in 1945.

Sandridge parish councillor Claudio Durán said: “I want to thank Sandridge Parish Council for organising the VJ Remembrance day on Saturday.

“The heavy rain did not deter the St Albans Mayor, Sandridge Parish Councillors and residents from attending the event.

“The VE day commemorates the victory over Europe, but the heavy fight continued in the Far East until the August 15, 1945.

“It saddens us to know that until recently, we used to have veterans attending this remembrance day at Woodland Park, but they are sadly no longer with us.

“Their absence should not be a reason to stop remembering those who gave so much for us today. As you walk past the memorial in Woodland Park, turn your mind for a few minutes and thank those young soldiers and their families for the ultimate sacrifice they pay for our freedom today.”

