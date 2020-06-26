Rennie Grove’s iconic Herts 10K goes virtual in response to social distancing restrictions

Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s flagship fundraiser, the Herts 10K, will be going virtual for the first time in its 15 year history.

In light of current restrictions, the event, which would normally take place in October at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden, has had to be cancelled. But, determined to give everyone the opportunity to take part in 2020, Rennie Grove is creating a virtual event which it hopes will be just as popular with runners and walkers.

The charity, which cares for local adults and children with life-limiting illness, is encouraging participants to run or walk a 10K or half marathon and fundraise through sponsorship. The half marathon had been added as an exciting new addition to mark the 15th year of the event.

The virtual event offers the option to do the whole distance on Sunday October 4, the day the event would have taken place, or to start on that day and complete the distance during the following week to encourage as many people as possible to take part.

To help recreate a race day atmosphere there will be a pre-event Zoom call on the day, with a warm up session. There will also be a leadership board for those who wish to compete against others or simply beat their own best time, as well as an app for family and friends to track participants.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove, said: “Even though the event is three months away, the general consensus is that social distancing measures will still be in place, making it impossible for us to hold the event in the usual way.

“The Herts 10K is an iconic event in the local area, and one of our most successful fundraising events in the year, so we hope that people will take the opportunity to get involved in the virtual event, and enjoy being part of it.

“We need the support of our community now more than ever, as we look at a huge drop in our fundraising income for the year.”

Entry to the virtual Herts 10K and Half Marathon costs £10, which includes a special t-shirt and a medal on completion. Sign up today at www.herts10kandhalf.com.