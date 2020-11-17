Santa Claus is virtually coming to town! Find out how to meet the Christmas star this year
PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 November 2020
Archant
Many Christmas festivities have been put on hold this year due to the pandemic, but the magic of meeting Father Christmas is still shining through.
On December 13, children will still have the opportunity to chat with Christmas’ biggest star, putting a sparkle on this years’ unusual festive proceedings.
The virtual meet-and-greet has been organised by St Albans for Refugees (StAR), with all proceeds going towards their relief efforts.
Held over Zoom, children (and adults!) will have a 15-minute chat with Santa, who will be sat in his cabin in the North Pole. If you’re lucky, he may even show you his world map and tell you how he plans his journey on Christmas Eve!
Slots are secured on a donation basis, with one meet and greet per household – so Father Christmas can catch up with as many children as possible.
To book your meeting with Father Christmas, search StAR’s Father Christmas on eventbrite or click here.
