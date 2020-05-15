Advanced search

Video

St Albans musician performs concert for neighbours from her tiny back garden

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 May 2020

Violinist Leanne Sinha performed a concert for neighbours from her garden in St Albans.

Violinist Leanne Sinha performed a concert for neighbours from her garden in St Albans.

Archant

A St Albans violinist took to the stage in the most unusual of surroundings - the back garden of her terraced house.

Violinist Leanne Sinha.Violinist Leanne Sinha.

After her concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, professional musician Leanne Sinha decided to put on a special concert for over 40 socially distancing neighbours from the confines of her tiny back garden in the city’s Conservation Area.

Surrounded by patio furniture, with her music sheets pegged in place on a stand to prevent them blowing away, and at times standing on a chair to see her audience, Leanne performed a variety of pieces over the course of 40 minutes.

Pieces included (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, and It’s A Long Way To Tipperary. The music was arranged by Adrian Bending and the backing tracks were performed by the London Concert Orchestra rhythm section.

The garden itself is the smallest in her road, measuring just two metres wide at the bottom, but because Leanne lives in the middle of three cul-de-sacs it meant the concert reached a wide number of people.

She was joined in her performance by six year-old daughter Emily, who danced around while her mum played, while toddler Charlotte, 18 months, had to be kept away from the assorted wires after managing to switch off the backing track at one point.

Leanne has toured in over 80 different countries and performed at the Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall. She appeared alongside Liam Gallagher on Jools Holland and has also taken part in a few Radio One Live Lounge performances!.

Her last couple of concerts this year were at The Royal Festival hall and St Albans Cathedral but she has had a few classical engagements cancelled including a concert at Fairfield Halls and some Classic Ibiza concerts this summer with the Urban Soul Orchestra.

Leanne said: “I’ve been playing with flautist neighbours most weeks after the NHS clap. It’s become a bit of an occasion to see everyone (socially distanced of course!) and share some music. There’s so much positive feedback about it and we’re all so close in our area anyway that when I mentioned doing a little concert I had lots of excited messages back!

“There are quite a few people in our area who live on their own I know have been feeling lonely despite it being a supportive and friendly neighbourhood.

“I thought it would be the perfect occasion to provide some background music to people enjoying a picnic in their gardens. As it turned out lots of neighbours brought chairs and drinks and sat adjacent to my fence to listen.

”I decided to play my hornpipe encore perched on a chair at the end of my garden, so I could see them all! It was a very special moment for me, that despite everything at the moment, we were all able to come together and share an experience. Our future street party that we’re planning will I’m sure be a very special occasion!”

Neighbours welcomed the performance.

Liz Rose said: “The sound of a beautiful solo violin on the quiet and still Friday afternoon brought the whole neighbourhood together. From front gardens, back gardens and chairs suitably distanced along the road we were treated to a concert of WWII songs and music. How hard Leanne must have worked to ensure that the programme flowed. Hopefully the enthusiastic applause at the end demonstrated everyone’s appreciation!”

Neil Hunt added: “That was terrific! Stood in our garden so couldn’t see but the sound was bright and clear. We even managed some singing!”

Find out more about Leanne’s music at Facebook.com/leannewrenviolin.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

New data shows 1073 crimes have taken place in Huntingdonshire in March this year - including the first lockdown week. Picture: ARCHANT

Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things

Verulam Golf Club asks people to be mindful that there are now golfers back in their swing at the course. Picture: Laura Bill

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Redbourn Co-op store damaged during burglary

A police helicopter was searching for the drivers of two Toyota pick up trucks in Hatfield following a burglary in Redbourn. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

New data shows 1073 crimes have taken place in Huntingdonshire in March this year - including the first lockdown week. Picture: ARCHANT

Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things

Verulam Golf Club asks people to be mindful that there are now golfers back in their swing at the course. Picture: Laura Bill

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Redbourn Co-op store damaged during burglary

A police helicopter was searching for the drivers of two Toyota pick up trucks in Hatfield following a burglary in Redbourn. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans musician performs concert for neighbours from her tiny back garden

Violinist Leanne Sinha performed a concert for neighbours from her garden in St Albans.

Redbourn man, 21, charged with attempted murder in Smallford

A 21-year-old man from Redbourn has been charged in connection with an attemped murder in Springfield Road in Smallford in March. Picture: Google

Missing your morning coffee? St Albans café owner creates hands-free device to protect customers from coronavirus

Gotz Kaul, who owns Caf� Roma in St Peter�s Street has invented a gadget to help him serve coffee without touching the lids of takeaway cups.

New rail timetable set to help maintain social distancing

A new timetable for Great Northern and Thameslink passengers is set for Sunday. Picture: Nick Gill

Houndswood (Sdl site) Limited

Public Notice
Drive 24