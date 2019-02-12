Over 2,500 violence and sexual offences in St Albans in 2018

There were more than 2,500 instances of violence and sexual offences in St Albans district last year.

In total 2,776 incidents fell in the category of ‘violence and sexual offences’ in 2018, showing an increase from 2,510 in 2017 and 1,995 in 2016. While most offences were under the remit of Herts Police, 34 took place at either St Albans City, St Albans Abbey, How Wood or Harpenden stations and were dealt with by British Transport Police.

In 14 of the incidents last year where the offender was identified they were either sent to prison or given a suspended prison sentence. Out of all the reported incidents, 332 took place in Harpenden.

The only month with fewer than 200 offences across the district was February, with 192, and the month with the greatest number of offences was November, with 275.

Of the total incidents for the year, in 248 cases the investigation was completed with no suspect identified.