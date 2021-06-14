News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Village's first scarecrow trail raises £700 for school

Matt Adams

Published: 1:21 PM June 14, 2021   
"Kiss" at Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail.

There were some unusual visitors to Wheathampstead last weekend, with more than 40 scarecrows popping up around the village.

The first-ever scarecrow trail was raised £700 for Friends of St Helen's CE School with prizes were donated by village businesses including Brewhouse, Loafing, Farr Brew, Flowers by Catherine, Nonno's Pizza, Charlie's and West End Barns.

Scarecrow Trail .Picture: Karyn Haddon

The overall people's winner was Peter Rabbit, with the Halloween scarecrow and rock group Kiss runners up. 

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

The pink flamingo received the head teacher's award for prettiest scarecrow.

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

The organisers said: "Wow, what an amazing turnout for Wheathampstead's first ever scarecrow trail! The people of the village have shown their full creative flair and are already talking about what they're going to make next year.

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

"The brilliant array of scarecrows from TV characters and movie stars to good old traditional sack scarecrows gave everyone enjoyment.

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

"We'd like to thank everyone who made a scarecrow or bought a map and give particular thanks to all our village businesses who donated prizes.

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

"Their generosity and the spirit of the people of Wheathampstead has really shone through - as did thankfully, the sunshine!" 

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

Wheathampstead Scarecrow Trail

