Village Weekend unites Wheathampstead community

Villagers celebrated everything great about their community with two days of fun and frolics.

For the first time since the pandemic, Wheathampstead came together for its annual Village Weekend, which saw a wealth of activities take place kicking off with a children's talent show on the Saturday.

The event included a picnic and Music on the Meads, with thousands of people flocking to the riverside to enjoy an evening of family fun and laughter provided free by Wheathampstead Parish Council.

On Sunday county councillor Annie Brewster lead a colourful parade along the High Street to Marford Playing Fields and presented rosettes and certificates to all who took part. Based on the theme of 'Rainbow over Wheathampstead’, it was a celebration of colour, leprechauns and gold pots, butterflies and much more.

The event is run entirely by volunteers, and Wheathampstead councillor Steve Haynes, and Andy Park, chair of WPC, praised the hard work of everyone who helped ensure it was a success.

