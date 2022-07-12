News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Village Weekend unites Wheathampstead community

person

Laura Bill

Published: 11:10 AM July 12, 2022
Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Villagers celebrated everything great about their community with two days of fun and frolics.

For the first time since the pandemic, Wheathampstead came together for its annual Village Weekend, which saw a wealth of activities take place kicking off with a children's talent show on the Saturday.

The event included a picnic and Music on the Meads, with thousands of people flocking to the riverside to enjoy an evening of family fun and laughter provided free by  Wheathampstead Parish Council.

On Sunday county councillor Annie Brewster lead a colourful parade along the High Street to Marford Playing Fields and presented rosettes and certificates to all who took part. Based on the theme of 'Rainbow over Wheathampstead’, it was a celebration of colour, leprechauns and gold pots, butterflies and much more.

The event is run entirely by volunteers, and Wheathampstead councillor Steve Haynes, and Andy Park, chair of WPC, praised the hard work of everyone who helped ensure it was a success.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC

Wheathampstead Village Weekend.

Wheathampstead Village Weekend. - Credit: WPC


Wheathampstead News

Don't Miss

The junction between St Peter's Street and Victoria Street.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Moped crashes with pedestrian on St Peter's Street

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The silver birch in Garrard Way, St Albans.

Birch tree roots battle for St Albans neighbour

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The junction between St Peter's Street and Victoria Street, with St Albans museum on the corner.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in St Peter's Street crash

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Pioneer Club

Club night revival in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon