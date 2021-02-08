St Albans MP calls for views to save night-time industries

Published: 2:14 PM February 8, 2021

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper wants to know why the hospitality and entertainment sector is so important to local residents. - Credit: Daisy Cooper

Pub-goers, restaurant diners, live music lovers and local night-time businesses are being urged to share their views on the importance of the hospitality and entertainment sectors by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.

It is part of a cross-party initiative to help MPs develop a plan for their survival and recovery after the pandemic.

Daisy is asking customers, staff and employees to submit evidence via an online survey on how these sectors have been impacted by the pandemic and their importance to the cultural and economic life of the UK, including people’s own personal well-being.

The new cross-party group of MPs and peers was formed to address the critical challenges facing the night-time industries, which are threatened with decimation by the restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19.

Daisy is encouraging all St Albans residents to share their views on what the hospitality and entertainment sectors mean to them. The results will then be presented in a formal report to the Government.

She said: “Our pubs, bars and music venues are vital to making St Albans the thriving local community we all love. During the past year, all of us have been missing live music, socialising, eating out or just popping into the pub after work for a quick pint.

“The pandemic has left the hospitality and entertainment sectors facing widespread destruction, with hundreds of local businesses and their supply chains suffering, and if we are to save them the Government needs to know how important they are to each and every one of us.

“This all-party initiative is focused on finding clear solutions to ensure these businesses can make it to the other side of the pandemic, and I’d encourage everyone in St Albans to take part and make their voices heard.”

The survey2 can be accessed at: www.ntia.co.uk/appg