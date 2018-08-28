Advanced search

Watch a deer being rescued from netting in Wheathampstead

PUBLISHED: 16:17 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 04 January 2019

Nathan Sinfield helped to rescue a deer in Wheathampstead. Picture: Nathan Sinfield

Nathan Sinfield helped to rescue a deer in Wheathampstead. Picture: Nathan Sinfield

Dramatic footage of a deer being rescued from Wheathampstead has attracted praise on social media.

Omar Khan was driving around rural Wheathampstead collecting fly-tipping in his 4x4 when he discovered a distressed deer caught in some netting.

He called his friend Nathan Sinfield to help release the scared animal, which was bucking and rearing while trying to free itself.

Trying to placate the deer by covering its head with a towel, Nathan pinned it down and untangled the netting during a four minute video posted on Facebook.

The 28-year-old said: “I don’t think it was dumped litter, I am not sure if it was some sort of fence, I just wanted to get it released.

“It’s one of those things - I wouldn’t want to hurt an animal but I don’t know how long it had been there.

“Once I had covered its head I could release it.”

In the video, Nathan’s five-year-old daughter Mia can be heard saying “Daddy, be careful, that is a wild one” and someone behind the camera reassuring her.

Although he does not believe this particular incident was down to fly-tipping, Nathan condemned the offence.

“Where we live is full of wildlife and for people to dump things like that, it’s not nice. It takes the same effort, if not longer, to dump it in the middle of nowhere than to take it to the tip.”

Nathan grew up in Sandridge before moving to Wheathampstead.

Anyone who spots fly-tipping taking place should contact police on 999. Anything discovered afterwards should be reported to St Albans district council (SADC) on 01727 809019 or on wastemanagementservices@stalbans.gov.uk

The Hertfordshire Fly-tipping Group (FTG) last year launched SCRAP - an initiative to tackle fly-tipping across the county.

FTG is a partnership between Herts police, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Environment Agency, the National Farmers Union (NFU), charity Keep Britain Tidy, and local authorities including SADC and Herts county council.

SCRAP is an acronym to remind people of their obligations when deposing of waste: Suspect all waste carriers, Check and verify their registration details, Refuse unsolicited offers, Ask for evidence, and get all the Paperwork.

