‘Victorious sponge’ runs virtual London Marathon around St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:25 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 07 October 2020
Runners put their best feet forward this weekend by taking part in the virtual London Marathon.
Anna Bassil, 41, rose to the challenge of running 26.2 miles around St Albans, donning a cake costume as part of this year’s one-of-a-kind event.
Her baking-based extravaganza raised over £6,000 for Save the Children.
In far from baking temperatures, Anna battled wind and rain on Sunday but says that fundraising helped her find the motivation to continue.
She said: “the weather was challenging but I have been inspired by the work that Save the Children is doing to support children during the COVID-19 pandemic so decided to risk a soggy bottom.
“After months of training, the virtual race was a piece of cake!”
Visit fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annabassilmarathon or see The St Albans Cake page on Facebook. All donations are matched by GlaxoSmithKline.
