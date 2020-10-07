Advanced search

'Victorious sponge' runs virtual London Marathon around St Albans

PUBLISHED: 10:25 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 07 October 2020

Anna Bassil's baking-based extravaganza raised over £6,000 for Save the Children. Picture: Anna Bassil

Anna Bassil's baking-based extravaganza raised over £6,000 for Save the Children. Picture: Anna Bassil

Runners put their best feet forward this weekend by taking part in the virtual London Marathon.

Victorious Sponge: Anna Bassil has raised over £6,000 for Save the Children. Picture: Anna Bassil

Anna Bassil, 41, rose to the challenge of running 26.2 miles around St Albans, donning a cake costume as part of this year’s one-of-a-kind event.

Her baking-based extravaganza raised over £6,000 for Save the Children.

In far from baking temperatures, Anna battled wind and rain on Sunday but says that fundraising helped her find the motivation to continue.

Soggy bottom: Flood water didn't stop Anna Bassil, 41, from running 26.2 miles for Save the Children on Sunday. Picture: Anna Bassil

She said: “the weather was challenging but I have been inspired by the work that Save the Children is doing to support children during the COVID-19 pandemic so decided to risk a soggy bottom.

“After months of training, the virtual race was a piece of cake!”

Visit fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annabassilmarathon or see The St Albans Cake page on Facebook. All donations are matched by GlaxoSmithKline.

